South Africa

LISTEN | 'We can't be shaken by racist small boys' — EFF SG as 'Kill the Boer' case begins

Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
07 February 2022 - 18:52
EFF supporters sing outside the Johannesburg high court during the party's legal battle with AfriForum over the 'kill the boer' song. Photo Thulani Mbele
SOeff0802_20220207113054__N0A2892 EFF supporters sing outside the Johannesburg high court during the party's legal battle with AfriForum over the 'kill the boer' song. Photo Thulani Mbele
Image: Thulani Mbele

AfriForum's case against EFF members for singing “Kill the Boer” started in the Gauteng high court in Johannesburg on Monday.

Listen:

Ernst Roets from AfriForum, the author of the book Kill the Boer: Government Complicity in SA's Brutal Farm Murders, read sections of the book and answered questions in court.

Roets said Julius Malema's denial of farm murders is upsetting and very reckless.

AfriForum is taking the party to court over the singing of the song “dubul' ibhulu” (“Kill the Boer”) by party leader Julius Malema. AfriForum is arguing that this is hate speech.

The secretary-general of the EFF, Marshall Mzingisi Dlamini, said the case was a waste of time and state resources and Roets was in court to “promote his book”.

The SG said it was irritating to sit in court over a bored AfriForum that is in court to promote Roets' book.

TimesLIVE

RECORDED | Singing of ‘shoot the Boer’ in court again

AfriForum wants the EFF and its leaders to apologise publicly and pay damages for singing the anti-apartheid song 'Dubul' ibhunu', which translates ...
News
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Indian’ reference on drinks bill shocks customer South Africa
  2. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics
  3. ‘I fought for this country,’ says defiant Lindiwe Sisulu as ANC demands answers Politics
  4. Mandisa Maya recommended for chief justice post — but legal action looms over ... News
  5. WATCH | Cash van muscles off Mercedes and saves loot from robbers South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...