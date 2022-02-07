New jab on the vaccine block: Sinopharm registered by Sahpra

South Africans have become familiar with the Pfizer-BioNTech (known as the Comirnaty vaccine) and Johnson & Johnson vaccines which, to date, are the only vaccines rolled out against Covid-19 in the country.

Sinovac is also registered but has not been part of the mass rollout yet as trials continue.

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has announced the authorisation of another vaccine called MC Pharma, or as it is more commonly known, Sinopharm.

It has also registered Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine under section 15.

Nearly 23-million doses of the Comirnaty vaccine have been administered in the country, but this has been done under section 21, which means access is granted to an unregistered product.

The move to section 15 means it is fully registered.