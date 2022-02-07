South Africa

POLL | Should Ramaphosa appoint Mandisa Maya as chief justice?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
07 February 2022 - 13:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa has the final say on who will be the next chief justice after the JSC recommended Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya. (File photo).
President Cyril Ramaphosa has the final say on who will be the next chief justice after the JSC recommended Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya. (File photo).
Image: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Alon Skuy

The Judicial Service Commission's (JSC) recommendation of Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) president Mandisa Maya as the next chief justice has sparked fierce debate.

The JSC deliberated on its preferred candidate for more than eight hours after interviews for the position last week.

Four candidates were interviewed — Maya, acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo. 

The final decision will be made by President Cyril Ramaphosa after consulting with the commission and political party leaders represented in the National Assembly.

If appointed, Maya will be SA’s first woman chief justice. 

JSC spokesperson Dali Mpofu said Maya was chosen by a majority vote and Mlambo came in second.

Maya has worked in several courts across the country. She is the first woman president of the SCA and first woman chancellor of the University of Mpumalanga.

The interview process made headlines after civic organisation Freedom Under Law challenged Mpofu and Malema’s place on the panel and called for their removal.

It said the pair were not fit to pass judgment on the ethical and professional qualities of others while facing serious ethical charges themselves.

The process also descended into chaos on Friday when Malema and justice minister Ronald Lamola clashed.

During his interview, Zondo revealed that Lamola wrote to him last year to ask him to consider appointing Mlambo in an acting position at the Constitutional Court while the nominations process was unfolding. 

Malema suggested this was not the normal process for judicial appointments, resulting in a heated war of words.

The EFF alleged the ANC-led government had tried to manipulate the appointment of the new chief justice, a claim the department of justice rejected. It accused the EFF of spreading disinformation.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Appointed by Zuma and making history: 5 things to know about recommended chief justice Maya

Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya could become SA’s first woman chief justice.
News
1 hour ago

EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Judge Mandisa Maya is fit and proper to be chief justice. The JSC is neither fit nor proper

It is extremely unfortunate the recommendation that Mandisa Maya should become the next chief justice is marred by the incompetence of several ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Zille: It’s time we remove politicians from the Judicial Service Commission

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu said removing politicians from the JSC panel will not be easy.
Politics
5 hours ago

Malema vs Lamola: Justice department denies EFF claim minister tried to influence ConCourt appointment

The dispute between Julius Malema and Ronald Lamola rages on. Here's what you need to know so far.
Politics
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Indian’ reference on drinks bill shocks customer South Africa
  2. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics
  3. ‘I fought for this country,’ says defiant Lindiwe Sisulu as ANC demands answers Politics
  4. Mandisa Maya recommended for chief justice post — but legal action looms over ... News
  5. JSC recommends that President Ramaphosa appoint Mandisa Maya as Chief Justice South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...