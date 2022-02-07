POLL | Should Ramaphosa appoint Mandisa Maya as chief justice?
The Judicial Service Commission's (JSC) recommendation of Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) president Mandisa Maya as the next chief justice has sparked fierce debate.
The JSC deliberated on its preferred candidate for more than eight hours after interviews for the position last week.
Four candidates were interviewed — Maya, acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo.
The final decision will be made by President Cyril Ramaphosa after consulting with the commission and political party leaders represented in the National Assembly.
If appointed, Maya will be SA’s first woman chief justice.
JSC spokesperson Dali Mpofu said Maya was chosen by a majority vote and Mlambo came in second.
Maya has worked in several courts across the country. She is the first woman president of the SCA and first woman chancellor of the University of Mpumalanga.
The interview process made headlines after civic organisation Freedom Under Law challenged Mpofu and Malema’s place on the panel and called for their removal.
It said the pair were not fit to pass judgment on the ethical and professional qualities of others while facing serious ethical charges themselves.
The process also descended into chaos on Friday when Malema and justice minister Ronald Lamola clashed.
During his interview, Zondo revealed that Lamola wrote to him last year to ask him to consider appointing Mlambo in an acting position at the Constitutional Court while the nominations process was unfolding.
Malema suggested this was not the normal process for judicial appointments, resulting in a heated war of words.
The EFF alleged the ANC-led government had tried to manipulate the appointment of the new chief justice, a claim the department of justice rejected. It accused the EFF of spreading disinformation.
