POLL | Should Ramaphosa appoint Mandisa Maya as chief justice?

The Judicial Service Commission's (JSC) recommendation of Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) president Mandisa Maya as the next chief justice has sparked fierce debate.

The JSC deliberated on its preferred candidate for more than eight hours after interviews for the position last week.

Four candidates were interviewed — Maya, acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo.

The final decision will be made by President Cyril Ramaphosa after consulting with the commission and political party leaders represented in the National Assembly.

If appointed, Maya will be SA’s first woman chief justice.

JSC spokesperson Dali Mpofu said Maya was chosen by a majority vote and Mlambo came in second.