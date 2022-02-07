South Africa

Tshwane rescuers help 1,000 flood victims and man washed into drain

07 February 2022 - 18:30
A 56-year-old man was rescued from a stormwater drain on Monday.
Image: Tshwane Emergency Services

A 56-year-old man was rescued from a stormwater drain in Alberton on Monday after falling into it the previous evening.

Ekurhuleni Fire and rescue services performed the rescue alongside the N12 freeway Eastbound just before Voortrekker Road off-ramp.

According to the department deputy chief Charles Mabaso, the man was recovered at 4.30pm. He has a left leg fracture.

The man told his rescuers that he fell in about 10pm while walking in tall grass — it was too dark for him to see the open manhole.

A member of the public reported hearing the man screaming for help.

Meanwhile, Tshwane Emergency Services have managed to rescue 27 people from vehicles trapped on flooded roads, low water crossings and from the tops of trees as the city experienced flooding from Friday afternoon.

Mabaso said the disaster operations centre was opened on Saturday, using a joint team of water rescue technicians and divers from the city of Tshwane, Gauteng EMS, the police and volunteer rescue organisations.

So far, two fatalities related to the floods have been reported.

The SAPS recovered the body of a man on Sunday afternoon from a bakkie that was washed away in the Centurion area on Saturday night.

The body of a man who drowned in his shack in Mamelodi's Soul City informal settlement has also been recovered. 

Rescue services are now looking for three victims in the Irene area, including the driver of an Uber vehicle, who are believed to have been washed away by the Olifantspruit in Midstream. 

Police also resumed the search for a man who was in his boat with a friend when they were washed over the dam wall in the Roodeplaat Dam on Saturday.

Mabaso said temporary shelters have been set up at the Nellmapius and Mamelodi west halls in Mamelodi, at Sebothoma hall in Hammanskraal and Transoranje school for the deaf in Pretoria west.

He said about 1,011 people are being housed in shelters after the rain.

Those who were affected by the floods but did not need shelter were issued with relief support that included blankets, matrasses, warm meals and food parcels.

“Mop-up operations started in Centurion on Sunday where the city’s utility services teams started cleaning debris on the roads that were affected, as well as around Centurion Lake. Most of the affected routes have been reopened for traffic.

“These operations are in progress while assessments of the extent of the damages are taking place. Mop-up operations are also under way in Mamelodi and no roads have been closed in that area.

“We call on residents to remain on high alert, to never try to cross flooded low bridges, to move themselves and valuables to higher ground if under threat of flooding, and to immediately call for help by dialling our toll-free emergency number, 107,” Mabaso said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

