South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Singing of ‘shoot the Boer’ in court again

07 February 2022 - 11:04 By TimesLIVE

AfriForum wants the EFF and its leaders to apologise publicly and pay damages for singing the anti-apartheid song Dubul’ ibhunu, which translates to “shoot the Boer, on different occasions.

AfriForum is instituting a civil case against the EFF in court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Julius Malema takes aim at ‘apartheid judges’

Malema and former EFF national chairperson advocate Dali Mpofu were among the panellists who grilled four senior judges shortlisted for the chief ...
News
3 hours ago

Malema vs Lamola: Justice department denies EFF claim minister tried to influence ConCourt appointment

The dispute between Julius Malema and Ronald Lamola rages on. Here's what you need to know so far.
Politics
4 hours ago

'That will be nice': Malema responds to AfriForum's new hate speech case against him

AfriForum has submitted charges to the Equality Court against Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
Politics
1 year ago

EFF, PAC face hate speech probe over Brackenfell High outbursts

Human rights commission says there is prima facie evidence to suggest PAC endorsed ‘one settler, one bullet’ slogan
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Indian’ reference on drinks bill shocks customer South Africa
  2. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics
  3. ‘I fought for this country,’ says defiant Lindiwe Sisulu as ANC demands answers Politics
  4. Mandisa Maya recommended for chief justice post — but legal action looms over ... News
  5. JSC recommends that President Ramaphosa appoint Mandisa Maya as Chief Justice South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...