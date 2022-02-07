South Africa

WATCH | Thousands of litres of diesel burn as tankers catch alight in Durban

07 February 2022 - 11:24
Three diesel tankers caught alight in Clairwood, south of Durban, on Sunday.
Image: Supplied

Residents in Clairwood, south of Durban, had to be evacuated on Sunday night when three diesel tankers at a local truck yard went up in flames.

According to sources with knowledge of the incident, it is suspected the fire was triggered by people burning copper wire near the yard.

Firefighters evacuated locals as a safety measure and no injuries were reported. The blaze was contained and extinguished within an hour.

It is understood that about 11,000 litres of diesel in the trucks were lost.

Desmond D'Sa of the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance told TimesLIVE: “The fire that occurred on Sunday at Ganesh and Pine roads is the latest in a number of fires we have been experiencing all over the city.

“This is happening because there is no oversight. We don't have an inspectorate going out to investigate and check whether companies are compliant with bylaws and laws.

“We have seen an increase in exposures and fires in the Clairwood area. The Transnet pipeline is an example. We've seen the KZN Resins company catch alight and the fire in UPL that happened during the looting last year.”

Two weeks ago 13 people were injured when the China Emporium in central Durban caught alight and burnt for two days.

“This has become a regular occurrence and boils down to the failure of government to protect citizens.”

D'Sa said poor communities were mostly affected by the lack of proper emergency plans.

TimesLIVE

