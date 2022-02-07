WATCH | Thousands of litres of diesel burn as tankers catch alight in Durban

Residents in Clairwood, south of Durban, had to be evacuated on Sunday night when three diesel tankers at a local truck yard went up in flames.

According to sources with knowledge of the incident, it is suspected the fire was triggered by people burning copper wire near the yard.

Firefighters evacuated locals as a safety measure and no injuries were reported. The blaze was contained and extinguished within an hour.

It is understood that about 11,000 litres of diesel in the trucks were lost.

Desmond D'Sa of the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance told TimesLIVE: “The fire that occurred on Sunday at Ganesh and Pine roads is the latest in a number of fires we have been experiencing all over the city.