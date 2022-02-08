City of Joburg ‘office burglar’ unmasked in court

A woman who allegedly repeatedly burgled City of Johannesburg offices and made off with computer hard drives has been named in court as Mandisa Mthembu.

The 38-year-old made a brief appearance at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday, where her case was postponed until February 15 for further investigation.

She remains behind bars.

TimesLIVE revealed earlier on Tuesday that City of Johannesburg offices, where she was allegedly caught in the early hours of Monday morning, were not the only arm of government she had visited.

She was allegedly previously arrested inside the Gauteng e-government department offices in the Johannesburg CBD in March 2021. She appeared in court, was released on bail and allegedly failed to return to court.

Images depicting that arrest show Mthembu being handcuffed.