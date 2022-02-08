City of Joburg ‘office burglar’ unmasked in court
'Hard drive thief' appears in magistrate's court
A woman who allegedly repeatedly burgled City of Johannesburg offices and made off with computer hard drives has been named in court as Mandisa Mthembu.
The 38-year-old made a brief appearance at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday, where her case was postponed until February 15 for further investigation.
She remains behind bars.
TimesLIVE revealed earlier on Tuesday that City of Johannesburg offices, where she was allegedly caught in the early hours of Monday morning, were not the only arm of government she had visited.
She was allegedly previously arrested inside the Gauteng e-government department offices in the Johannesburg CBD in March 2021. She appeared in court, was released on bail and allegedly failed to return to court.
Images depicting that arrest show Mthembu being handcuffed.
On Monday she was arrested after allegedly dismantling computers at the City of Johannesburg offices in Braamfontein.
Lucky Sindane, of the forensic unit of the City of Johannesburg, on Monday explained how she had acted “deranged” after being apprehended by security guards and JMPD officers.
“She was pretending to be crazy and making all sorts of utterances. She said her mom was a witch and it was her who had sent her to commit witchcraft in the offices,” said Sindane.
Computer hard drives and a tablet were allegedly found in her possession, along with an identity book and vaccination card.
Upon hearing voices of guards looking for her, she tried to hide but was found behind a door.
It was the fourth time she had allegedly broken into City of Johannesburg offices. She allegedly first targeted the offices in October 2020, was caught but the case was thrown out of court due to a lack of evidence.
Sindane revealed that Mthembu had five companies registered on the city’s database as suppliers.
NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect the accused appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate's court and not Hillbrow as reported earlier.
