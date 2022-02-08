South Africa

Four bodies recovered after Tshwane floods, three people still missing

08 February 2022 - 20:20
Police divers prepare to enter the Roodeplaat Dam to search for the bodies of those missing in the Tshwane floods.
Image: City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department

The number of deaths in the flooding in Tshwane has risen to four.

This after police divers recovered two bodies on Tuesday that they had been searching for since Saturday.

The Tshwane emergency services department said the police dive team recovered the body of a man from his Audi SUV that was washed away and got stuck near the Centurion Lake Hotel.

According to spokesperson Charles Mabaso, the team discovered the body underneath the hotel about midday.

Search teams also discovered the body of a man who was in his boat with a friend when the boat was washed over the Roodeplaat Dam wall on Saturday. 

The teams discovered the body about 1.30pm, downstream from the dam, near the SAPS K9 Unit and Moloto Road.

On Sunday afternoon police recovered the body of a man inside his bakkie which had been washed away in the Centurion area on Saturday night.  

On Monday, Mabaso reported the recovery of a man who drowned in his shack at Soul City informal settlement in Mamelodi.

The flooding incidents began in various parts of Tshwane on Friday as much of Gauteng experienced severe storms.

Emergency services are still looking for three victims, including the driver of an Uber taxi which was washed away by the Olifantspruit in Midstream.

The search is ongoing in the Irene area.  

“We call on residents to remain on high alert, to never try to cross flooded low bridges, to move themselves and valuables to higher ground if under threat of flooding, and to immediately call for help by dialling our toll-free emergency number, 107,” Mabaso said.

TimesLIVE

