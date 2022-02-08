From inadequate surveillance to ‘secret funds’ and ANC infighting: 10 revelations from July unrest report

An expert panel’s report into the unrest and looting that ravaged parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July 2021 found government failed to adequately protect citizens.

It found authorities ignored public demands for government to respond effectively to corruption, address the societal challenges faced by South Africans and disregarded calls for mobilisation made through social media.

Had government heeded these signs, the unrest could have been prevented, according to the report.

Parts of the two provinces were thrust into deadly violence that resulted in the deaths of more than 300 people and a R50bn loss for the economy.

Businesses and properties were looted and destroyed and many lost their jobs, with the report claiming organised looters were bussed from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng to carry out attacks so they appeared “spontaneous”.

Here are 10 damning revelations contained in the report released this week:

Government ignored warnings

Government turned a blind eye to warnings about the unrest and pleas to end corruption to enable a more effectively run state that delivers the needs of South Africans.

The report said government channelled its attention and resources towards the response to Covid-19, ignoring signs of brewing violence.

“It appeared not many members of the executive, at all levels of government, appreciated the meaning of the warnings raised in the National Intelligence Co-ordinating Committee (Nicoc) reports, and accordingly largely ignored them. The need to stop corruption in government and start addressing the needs of the people kept being kicked down the road, like the proverbial can,” said the report.

Fertile ground for mass unrest

Unemployment and anger over corruption and Covid-19 restrictions were among the grievances that created a powder keg ready to explode.

“The weakness of state institutions generally, high unemployment, inherited high levels of poverty and deep inequality, poor spatial planning leading to overcrowded and unsuitable living conditions for many and rampant corruption at different levels of government” are some of the factors named in the report.