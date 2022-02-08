'I feel helpless': Agonising wait as search continues for boater swept away at Roodeplaat Dam
Antoinette Zandberg is distraught as the search continues for her partner, who was swept away by raging waters when a boat went over the Roodeplaat Dam wall at the weekend.
Christo Fritz was with a friend testing the boat when they got into difficulty on Saturday.
Zandberg says the past few days have been a nightmare but she is trying to stay hopeful.
“According to the guy he was with, who survived, they were close to the wall when the engine stopped and the water pushed them over. At that moment it was a matter of survival.
“The boat got carried away like 20km from the wall where it happened. Everyone is helping and I’m trying to help but I’m not coping and I feel helpless,” said Zandberg.
The friend was found alive on Sunday. Rescue and recovery teams on Monday found a piece of the small boat and life jackets, but there was no sign of Fritz.
“I'm constantly stressed and I can't even sleep. I keep hoping I will wake up beside him.
“My heart almost stopped when they gave us an update that they found something. At first they thought it was him. Our three children keep asking me when he’s coming home. They know he’s missing and I don’t have answers for them,” she said tearfully.
The City of Tshwane emergency services department activated its disaster operations centre on Saturday to co-ordinate a multidisciplinary approach to response and recovery efforts after flooding in parts of Tshwane.
Police divers continued the search on Tuesday though the waters kept rising.
Meanwhile, water rescue technicians and divers managed to rescue 27 people from vehicles trapped on flooded roads, low water crossings and who had sought safety in trees.
“So far, two fatalities have been recorded related to these floods,” said Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso.
“The SAPS recovered the body of a man on the afternoon of February 6 from a bakkie that was washed away in the Centurion area on the night of February 5.
“The emergency services department confirmed reports that the body of a man, who allegedly drowned in his shack at Soul City informal settlement in Mamelodi, was recovered by the SAPS and pathology services.”
