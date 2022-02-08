'I feel helpless': Agonising wait as search continues for boater swept away at Roodeplaat Dam

Antoinette Zandberg is distraught as the search continues for her partner, who was swept away by raging waters when a boat went over the Roodeplaat Dam wall at the weekend.

Christo Fritz was with a friend testing the boat when they got into difficulty on Saturday.

Zandberg says the past few days have been a nightmare but she is trying to stay hopeful.

“According to the guy he was with, who survived, they were close to the wall when the engine stopped and the water pushed them over. At that moment it was a matter of survival.

“The boat got carried away like 20km from the wall where it happened. Everyone is helping and I’m trying to help but I’m not coping and I feel helpless,” said Zandberg.

The friend was found alive on Sunday. Rescue and recovery teams on Monday found a piece of the small boat and life jackets, but there was no sign of Fritz.