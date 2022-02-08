South Africa

'It’s weak!’ - Fana Mokoena defends Bongani Bingwa as petition against radio host gains momentum

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
08 February 2022 - 10:00
Actor and former EFF MP Fana Mokoena says the insults against Bingwa are 'weak".
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Actor and former EFF MP Fana Mokoena has defended Bongani Bingwa after the 702 radio host’s views on immigration sparked sharp debate and claims he is “attacking” South Africans.

Bingwa has led several discussions on illegal immigrants and the #PutSAFirst movement. This week he shared a conversation starter for his show about “President Ramaphosa apparently considering an announcement to exclude foreigners from certain categories of work”, leading to a flood of reactions.

As the debate around his tweet raged on, several social media users shared a petition calling for him to “stop attacking South Africans”.

It accused him of “bashing” citizens and the government, and demanded that 702 distance itself from his “unpatriotic stance”. It also called for an “unqualified apology from Bingwa to South Africans”.

The petition gained over 1,000 signatures in less than two hours on Tuesday morning and contributed to Bingwa trending on Twitter.

Former EFF MP Mokoena weighed in on the discussions around Bingwa, urging the radio host to stand firm.

“702 reactionary blacks up in arms about Bongani Bingwa. Now all of a sudden the man is Zimbabwean. Labelling him Zimbabwean doesn’t help. Improve your argument against his. You’ll grow. I remember when people hated me for joining EFF. Suddenly I came from Lesotho. It’s weak.” 

Bingwa posted a video on Tuesday morning, further pushing the discussion by asking: “So are foreigners to blame for our woes? Is a government that has run out of ideas and panicking? We’re no safer now than we were in July last year The ANC the biggest threat to our national security “

