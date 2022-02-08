KZN floods: Toddler was strapped to mom's back when they were found drowned

The search for the mother and baby who were swept away in the Mvoti River in KwaDukuza on Monday morning has ended in tragedy.

Medi Response spokesperson Paul Herbst said the mother was found that evening with her two-year-old still strapped to her back.

Heavy rains in the province have caused rivers to swell and become too dangerous to cross.

Herbst said the mother was carrying her baby on her back while crossing the river when they were both swept away.

Witnesses managed to get to safety and called for help.

A Medi Response search and rescue unit, together with the police K9 search and rescue, KwaDukuza municipal lifeguards and police divers started the search on Monday morning, which included deploying drones and rescue dogs.

The search was called off in the evening.

Herbst said about 7.30pm that night a fisherman who was gill-netting came across the mother and child.

“The baby was still tied to mom's back.”

The fisherman notified the authorities and police divers and K9 teams recovered the bodies.

Meanwhile, the provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs department said at least 138 people were left homeless when their homes were flooded during torrential rains in the eMadlangeni and Greater Kokstad local municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

