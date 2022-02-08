Mental observation delays court appearance of St George’s Cathedral ‘arsonist’

The court appearance of the man accused of setting St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on fire was delayed on Tuesday.

Shagan Shaun Balram, the man’s lawyer, said the accused had to be taken to the district surgeon for examination before appearing in court.

Balram said the suspect, from Atlantis, “is sometimes on the street. He is due to appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court after 2pm.

“There are two issues. The first is that he has been sent for mental observation to the district surgeon at Somerset Hospital. The second issue regards consultation with the state witness, which the detective is taking to the senior prosecutor.

“Once the observation is completed, he will be brought to court after 2pm today. Once the state finalises its consultation, it will give them more clarity regarding the merits of this case. We can then make representations.”