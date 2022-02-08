South Africa

Rand Water power failure affects large parts of Tshwane

08 February 2022 - 10:04
Parts of Tshwane have been hit by dwindling water supplies. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Marinos Karafyllidis

Several parts of Tshwane were affected by water supply problems on Tuesday due to a power failure at a Rand Water booster station.

The city said it was notified by Rand Water on Sunday that its Mapleton booster station had experienced a power supply failure.

“The station is supplied from a City of Ekurhuleni substation fed from the Eskom grid. The incident affected the Vlakfontein reservoir that supplies the city,” said City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba.

Bokaba said Rand Water confirmed on Monday that repairs to the transformer were unsuccessful. “As a result, their Mapleton booster station remains on 58% pumping capacity until further notice.”

He said this had resulted in declining levels of water at two Rand Water reservoirs, Selcourt and Bronberg.

Reservoirs and areas that may be affected include Garsfontein reservoir, Queenswood reservoir, Waterkloof Ridge and Erasmusrand.

“The City of Tshwane apologises for the inconvenience caused. Residents are urged to use water sparingly during this period,” added Bokaba.

TimesLIVE

