South Africa

Theron's Pass ablaze as Cape Winelands suffers another fire

08 February 2022 - 18:31
A fire is burning out of control on the Theron's Pass in Ceres, part of the Cape Winelands district municipality.
Image: Cape Winelands District Municipality's Fire Services

A fire is burning out of control on Theron's Pass in Ceres.

The Cape Winelands district municipality's fire services said the road is closed to all traffic besides emergency vehicles and the firefighting activities are expected to continue through the night.

The pass is on the R46 between Ceres and the Tankwa-Karoo.

According to the fire service on Tuesday evening, the area consists mostly of agricultural land surrounded by “very mountainous terrain”.

“Fire services have deployed aerial support and ground teams to assist the fire teams. The fire continues to burn out of control, fuelled by a combination of a stiff breeze and dry vegetation,” the Cape Winelands municipality said.

This comes in the wake of the Mitchell’s Pass fire last week which burnt for at least two days. The area, also in the Cape Winelands district municipality, had experienced temperatures exceeding 40°C.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mental observation delays court appearance of St George’s Cathedral ‘arsonist’

The court appearance of the man accused of setting St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on fire was delayed on Tuesday.
News
5 hours ago

One arrested after luxury Blue Train set alight while in for repairs

The embattled Blue Train is suffering again, this time after a fire broke out in a coach while the train was in for repairs on Tuesday morning.
News
2 hours ago
