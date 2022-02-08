Thuli Madonsela weighs in on JSC chief justice recommendation
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela sparked debate — and criticism from some — on social media after her statement on the recommendation that Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) president Mandisa Maya be appointed chief justice.
Maya was recommended for the position after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews were wrapped up on Friday.
She was one of four candidates to be interviewed. The other three were acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo.
Weighing in on the recommendation, Madonsela pointed out the decision on who would be the next chief justice would be made by the president, and he is not bound by the recommendation.
She added that appointing a chief justice is different to appointing a Supreme Court of Appeal president.
“As we congratulate SCA president Maya on the JSC recommendation, let us bear in mind that section 174(3) of the constitution says the president appoints the chief justice after consulting the JSC and leaders of political parties represented in the National Assembly,” she said.
“According to section 174(3) of the constitution, it is only when appointing the SCA president and deputy president that the president appoints after consulting the JSC only,” she added.
According to s174(3) of the Constitution, it is only when appointing the SCA President and Deputy President that the President appoints after consulting the JSC only. #CJAppointment— Prof Thuli Madonsela #SocialJustice (@ThuliMadonsela3) February 5, 2022
On social media many people, including the ATM’s Mzwanele Manyi, weighed in on Madonsela’s statement.
“It's very sad when African women are in the front line to undermine one of their own. The JSC was consulted and it is responding to that consultation. They could not in good conscience submit names of the two compromised candidates or the man left with three years,” said Manyi.
Here is a snapshot of what others had to say:
You know it's Black Woman Time when the rules and norms suddenly change. When qualifications no longer matter. When capacity is 'relative'. When people can't fathom the concept of AGENCY. When they ask for a rematch. Ask all the greats... it's definitely Black Woman Time ☺️✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/YSblQbwh51— Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) February 7, 2022
In fact, during Mogoeng there was a big war that Zuma overlooked Moseneke. At Mogoeng’s interview he was told by one of the commissioners that he was arrogant & lacked judicial temperament. Liberals were very happy with JSC then & it’s radical exposure of Mogoeng.— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) February 7, 2022
Mme Thuli Madonsela is right in the interpretation of the Constitution, she however failed to appreciate that President Ramaphosa delegated the appointment of the next Chief Justice.— TK_Nala (@NalaThokozane) February 7, 2022
The JSC did what they deem to be correct and recommended Justice Mandisa Maya as the next CJ pic.twitter.com/opSkkh80bd
The problem they have with Mandisa Maya is that she is also endorsed by Julius Malema and ADV Dali Mpofu— V I S T A ♠️ (@VistaNob) February 6, 2022
Disgusting how abo Thuli Madonsela can not simple congratulate her
They hate anything to do with EFF even when that’s why stratcom is all up in flames even women.
Words reveal a lot of things. It's clear that Thuli Madonsela does not support Mandisa Maya's recommendation https://t.co/JvaSKVUqw8— Maximalliant T. Katjimune (@I_am_Tjekupe) February 5, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.