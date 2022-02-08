Thuli Madonsela weighs in on JSC chief justice recommendation

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela sparked debate — and criticism from some — on social media after her statement on the recommendation that Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) president Mandisa Maya be appointed chief justice.

Maya was recommended for the position after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews were wrapped up on Friday.

She was one of four candidates to be interviewed. The other three were acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo.

Weighing in on the recommendation, Madonsela pointed out the decision on who would be the next chief justice would be made by the president, and he is not bound by the recommendation.

She added that appointing a chief justice is different to appointing a Supreme Court of Appeal president.

“As we congratulate SCA president Maya on the JSC recommendation, let us bear in mind that section 174(3) of the constitution says the president appoints the chief justice after consulting the JSC and leaders of political parties represented in the National Assembly,” she said.

“According to section 174(3) of the constitution, it is only when appointing the SCA president and deputy president that the president appoints after consulting the JSC only,” she added.