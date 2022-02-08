Up your game against cyber attacks, insurer warns SA businesses

It has never been more critical for businesses of all sizes to move rapidly to secure their key IT systems and company and customer information.

That’s the warning from insurer King Price as the world observes Safer Internet Day on Tuesday.

The year 2021 was a record for data breaches, according to the Identity Theft Resource Centre.

Interpol estimates nine out of every 10 African businesses are operating without the necessary cyber security protocols in place, putting themselves and their clients at risk of massive financial loss.

“Many smaller businesses we talk to seem to think they won’t be targeted. They are wrong. What we’re seeing clearly is a trend where businesses of all sizes, in all sectors, are potential targets for cybercriminals.

“SMEs are often the weakest link as they don’t have the same level of protection as big companies,” said Minnaar Fourie, King Price commercial director.