WATCH | 'Abducted' Durban schoolgirl home safe after 'dispute with male friend'

08 February 2022 - 10:26
The alleged abduction of a school girl outside her school in Durban on Monday turned out to be a dispute between her and a male friend.
A Durban schoolgirl who was whisked away in a car outside her school on Monday afternoon, in what was believed to be an abduction, is safe and sound.

A short video of the incident, which was captured outside a school in Avoca, north of the city, showed the girl being pushed into the back seat of a white Renault Tribeca by a young man.

The video, shared by a security apparel manufacturer, Action Bulletproof, went viral and sparked outrage among social media users who lambasted the person who captured the incident and bystanders for not intervening.

However, a few hours later the Greenwood Park community policing forum (CPF) issued a statement saying the girl was home safe.

“The mother of the Avoca learner who was allegedly abducted ... had confirmed to the CPF that the learner is safely home.

“It was a dispute between the learner and her male friend. The principal has been notified.”

CPF chair Rajiv Jayanth told TimesLIVE no criminal charge had been laid as “it was a domestic dispute”.

