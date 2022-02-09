Another flood victim found dead in Tshwane, two still missing

The body of a woman was discovered by a search and rescue team in the Olifantspruit in Tshwane on Wednesday.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the team believed she was one of the passengers in an e-hailing taxi washed away in Midstream on Saturday.

Police and other authorities have been searching parts of Tshwane for missing people after a storm on Friday caused flooding in the area.

The woman's body was found at about 11.50am. Two people are still missing — the driver of the e-hailing taxi and another passenger.