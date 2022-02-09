South Africa

Case of Durban 'serial rapist' who terrorised women for 14 years postponed

09 February 2022 - 13:47 By LWAZI HLANGU
An alleged serial rapist made a brief appearance in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

The bail application by an alleged Durban serial rapist has been postponed to February 14 pending an identity parade on Friday.

The 50-year old appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court on Wednesday on two charges of rape.

However, during his first appearance the prosecution told the court his DNA has been linked to 17 other sexual assault cases, including the rape of a 14-year-old in 2008.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the accused had evaded arrest since the first reported case 14 years ago.

“The first reported case dates back to 2008. Cases with a similar modus operandi kept on piling up until it became apparent that a serial rapist was in operation. A concerted effort was made to arrest the perpetrator, but he proved to be slippery when sought by police.”

He was eventually arrested on January 30 in Malukazi, near Isipingo, after the victim he had raped as a minor identified him by an identikit.

Prosecutor Rani Pillay said in the previous court appearance that the suspect had allegedly committed the two offences in the Isipingo taxi rank area.

His modus operandi included gaining the trust of unsuspecting victims and forcing them into the bush near the taxi rank and raping them.

The DA Women’s Network (Dawn) held a picket outside court on Monday in solidarity with the victims.

Shehana Kajee, of Dawn KwaZulu-Natal, said they were hoping to see justice served and, should the accused be found guilty, they hoped he “gets the harsh sentence that he deserves”.

“We hope the police and prosecution do their job properly so that he is convicted if he’s guilty,” she said.

“We will follow the case until the outcome is announced and we will be there for any of the victims who wish to reach out to us.”

