South Africa

City of Tshwane to cut SANDF navy office electricity over ‘unpaid rates’

09 February 2022 - 12:33
"When we say, 'no fear, no favour', we mean it," the city tweeted. Stock photo.
"When we say, 'no fear, no favour', we mean it," the city tweeted. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/citadelle

City of Tshwane officials arrived at the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) navy offices on Wednesday to cut off the electricity supply because of more than R3m in allegedly unpaid property rates.

Posting photographs of the premises on Twitter, the city said it was owed R3.19m.

“When we say, 'no fear, no favour', we mean it,” the city tweeted, adding the slogan Tswane ya tima — Tshwane switches off.

TimesLIVE contacted SANDF spokesperson Brig-Gen Andries Mokoena Mahapa, who could not immediately comment, saying he was unaware of the move by the city. He said he would provide an update after making inquiries.

The city is embarking on an “aggressive revenue collection” drive aimed at clawing back R17bn owed by customers.

It said the huge debt affected its capacity for service delivery.

Giving a breakdown of the debt, the city said residents owed R8bn, businesses R4bn, and the government and embassies R5bn for rates, water or electricity.

Other than the SANDF premises, the city has also cut off power to Morning Star Express Hotel, alleging it has an outstanding bill of more than R500,000.

This is a developing story.

PODCAST | SA has a power problem? Just nuke it.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Moemish? Nope!— Eskom denies paying billionaire R4bn ‘by mistake’

Eskom has denied claims that it paid R4bn to mining magnate Quinton van der Burgh by "mistake".
News
5 hours ago

Rand Water power failure affects large parts of Tshwane

Several parts of Tshwane were affected by water supply problems on Tuesday due to a power failure at a Rand Water booster station.
News
1 day ago

Bantu Holomisa slams Mapisa-Nqakula for appointment of air force chief 'who can’t fly a plane'

"Former minister Nosiviwe Maphisa-Nqakula, what is this nonsense?" asked Holomisa.
Politics
2 days ago

Electricity bills likely to rocket as Eskom faces R300bn pollution bill

Massive price hikes, a failure to build new power generators and invest in alternative energy,  pollution by non-compliant power stations – and now ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'It’s weak!’ - Fana Mokoena defends Bongani Bingwa as petition against radio ... South Africa
  2. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics
  3. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on JSC chief justice recommendation South Africa
  4. Julius Malema takes aim at ‘apartheid judges’ South Africa
  5. Appointed by Zuma and making history: 5 things to know about recommended chief ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Sona 2022: Parliament prepares for limited ceremony
'They are wasting our time!': EFF back in court over 'Kill the Boer' song