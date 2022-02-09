Moemish? Nope!— Eskom denies paying billionaire R4bn ‘by mistake’

In 2020, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter dismissed claims that the power utility mistakenly overpaid an unnamed contractor a total of R5bn and that it was failing to recover the funds in the alleged overpayment.

The claims were made during a joint presentation to parliament’s appropriations committee.

In responding to the claims, De Ruyter said Eskom had identified seven coal suppliers, which in its opinion, were charging too much for the coal they supplied.

“We have commenced negotiations with these seven coal suppliers. And we are making good progress with these suppliers and in due course we will be able to update the committee on these matters.

“We are involved in negotiations and we will, when we present our comprehensive feedback in due course, come back with a timeline as to when we will close these matters as you suggested,” said De Ruyter.

With regards to the alleged mistaken R5bn payment to a contractor, De Ruyter told the committee that Eskom had an obligation to recover monies that were paid incorrectly.

“We are very aware that we have an obligation to recover monies that were paid incorrectly and unlawfully to various organisations, and we are working closely with Sars, the Special Investigating Unit, the Hawks, the JSE for those companies that are listed on the stock exchange, and the head of investigations at the office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions,” he said.