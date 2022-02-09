No more ‘I do’ at Western Cape venue that rejected same-sex marriage ceremonies

After “prayers and reflection”, the owners of a Western Cape wedding venue taken to task for refusing to host same-sex marriage ceremonies on religious grounds have announced the farm will no longer be used as a wedding venue.

This was revealed by Freedom of Religion SA (FoR SA), which has been supporting the couple.

FoR SA said Beloftebos owners Coia and Andries de Villiers had written to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), which had hauled them before the equality court for discrimination against the LGBTIQ+ community, alerting the commission to the closure of the venue and seeking to reach an amicable resolution to the saga.

“In their letter to the SAHRC, the owners of Beloftebos also noted that, flowing from a number of years of ongoing prayer and reflection, combined with the Covid-19 lockdown measures which have made weddings rare and very difficult to host, they have decided it is time for a new season for them and their farm. As such, Beloftebos will no longer be available as a wedding venue to the general public, and the link on their website with reference to weddings has been removed,” said FoR SA.