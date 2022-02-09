‘Poor pensioner’ whose companies got R3m from police contracts granted bail

A high ranking police official, a recently retired policeman and a pensioner are three of 15 accused who were granted bail in a police procurement corruption case in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.



Salamina Khoza, 67, one of the three granted bail on Tuesday, had pleaded poverty and said she could not afford the R20,000 bail proposed by the state as she survived on an old age grant...