‘Poor pensioner’ whose companies got R3m from police contracts granted bail
09 February 2022 - 09:53
A high ranking police official, a recently retired policeman and a pensioner are three of 15 accused who were granted bail in a police procurement corruption case in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.
Salamina Khoza, 67, one of the three granted bail on Tuesday, had pleaded poverty and said she could not afford the R20,000 bail proposed by the state as she survived on an old age grant...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.