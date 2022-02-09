South Africa

SA’s business mood ticks up after Covid-19 curbs eased

09 February 2022 - 14:00 By Prinesha Naidoo
The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry business confidence index rose to 94.1, from 92 in December. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

An index measuring South African business sentiment rose to a three-month high in January after coronavirus restrictions were eased after the country’s exit from a fourth wave of infections. 

The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) business confidence index rose to 94.1, from 92 in December, the group said on Wednesday. 

Africa’s most industrialised economy is reeling from the impact of the pandemic and the imposition of travel bans after its discovery of the Omicron variant, supply chain blockages, deadly riots and looting that erupted in July last year, port stoppages and ongoing electricity supply constraints. 

While last year’s “non-economic incidents had a negative impact on the economy, business resilience and tenacity kept it from being thrown into uncertainty and disarray”, Sacci said.

“Despite the fact that the business climate is not ideal, particularly for attracting much-needed fixed investment, society is determined to work towards a more stable social environment and a growing economy.”

It is critical for finance minister Enoch Godongwana to set a clear path forward in his annual budget scheduled for February 23, the group said.

Addressing high levels of government and household debt, maladministration and corruption in the public sector and restoring the country’s investment grade credit ratings are key to reviving business and investor sentiment, according to Sacci.   

