SA’s business mood ticks up after Covid-19 curbs eased

An index measuring South African business sentiment rose to a three-month high in January after coronavirus restrictions were eased after the country’s exit from a fourth wave of infections.

The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) business confidence index rose to 94.1, from 92 in December, the group said on Wednesday.

Africa’s most industrialised economy is reeling from the impact of the pandemic and the imposition of travel bans after its discovery of the Omicron variant, supply chain blockages, deadly riots and looting that erupted in July last year, port stoppages and ongoing electricity supply constraints.