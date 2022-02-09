South Africa

Tshwane goes on disconnection spree as it targets billions in unpaid bills

09 February 2022 - 21:15
Tshwane is determined to claw back billions owed by customers for services delivered but not paid for. It is disconnecting services to residents, government departments and businesses that have failed to pay.
Tshwane is determined to claw back billions owed by customers for services delivered but not paid for. It is disconnecting services to residents, government departments and businesses that have failed to pay.
Image: 123RF/citadelle

The city of Tshwane on Wednesday embarked on a revenue-collecting campaign during which it disconnected services from government departments, embassies and businesses that had failed to pay up.

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams said the campaign was intended to stop clients who continued to use the municipality’s services for free.

“The city’s debtors’ book is standing at over R17bn. This figure includes R1.3bn owed by government departments and embassies, R4bn owed by businesses within Tshwane, and R8bn by residential customers,” Williams said.

He said the campaign was this week targeting government departments, public entities and businesses.

“After this, the campaign will move the recollection efforts to estates, residential complexes and residential areas.

“We remind clients that we will enforce the law should they reconnect services illegally,” said Williams, adding that revenue collection was important to any municipality to effectively run its operations to enable service delivery.

Some of the government departments the city disconnected on Wednesday include the defence force,  the commercial crimes court in Pretoria, infrastructure development, public works,  and higher education and training. The city also switched off power to Denel's offices.

City of Tshwane to cut SANDF navy office electricity over ‘unpaid rates’

City of Tshwane officials arrived at the SA National Defence Force navy offices on Wednesday to cut off the electricity supply because of more than ...
News
10 hours ago

Rand Water power failure affects large parts of Tshwane

Several parts of Tshwane were affected by water supply problems on Tuesday due to a power failure at a Rand Water booster station.
News
1 day ago

Tshwane rescuers help 1,000 flood victims and man washed into drain

A member of the public reported hearing the man screaming for help.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'It’s weak!’ - Fana Mokoena defends Bongani Bingwa as petition against radio ... South Africa
  2. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics
  3. No, the R350 grant won’t be increased to R700 - Sassa clears the air South Africa
  4. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on JSC chief justice recommendation South Africa
  5. Julius Malema takes aim at ‘apartheid judges’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Sona 2022: Parliament prepares for limited ceremony
'They are wasting our time!': EFF back in court over 'Kill the Boer' song