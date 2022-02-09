South Africa

Tshwane ‘serial killer’ back in court

09 February 2022 - 14:45
Mankitseng Magoro, the aunt of victim Tibatso Mogoatlhe (pictured), told the Sunday Times that his mother had died without seeing justice done for her son.
Alleged serial killer Wellington Kachidza appeared in the North Gauteng High Court on Wednesday where his legal representative indicated that he intended to plead guilty to some charges.

The 27-year-old Zimbabwean is facing five counts of murder, eight of kidnapping, eight of extortion, seven of robbery with aggravating circumstances, five of theft, two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Kachidza allegedly lured victims under false pretences, held them hostage and demanded a ransom from their families, who paid money directly into the victims’ bank accounts via e-wallet and Pep money market transfers.

Families of victims who attended the hearing said they sought justice, preferably a life sentence if he is found guilty.

One of them, Moses Makgabo, is still in pain. He lost his brother Jonas Makgabo who worked as a security guard at Suncardia shopping centre.

“How do you kill someone for R2,000?” he asked.

Jonas was allegedly kidnapped on December 1 2019. A R10,000 ransom was sought for his release and R1,200 was sent to his account by Moses.

Jonas was allegedly killed between December 1 and 4 near a mountain by the reservoir in Eersterust, Pretoria. The cause of death was consistent with blunt force trauma to the head, according to the post mortem.

“We are hurt, he was my brother and we were only two. Now I am left alone,” Moses said.

The case was postponed to February 17 for Kachidza to enter a plea.

