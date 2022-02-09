WATCH | Kindness for Zolani Mahola's biggest fan, an SA woman battling a terminal illness in the UK

After her diagnosis in February 2020, Ashleigh’s condition deteriorated.

Fortunately, the national health system in the UK has offered the family all the support they could need — providing her with a wheelchair when she was no longer able to walk unaided, a chair lift to help her get up and down the stairs in their home and a hospital bed.

Ashleigh receives three healthcare visits a day, Jo told TimesLIVE. Before that, they had been battling as Ashleigh needs a lot of care, as do their children who are six and seven.

About two weeks ago Ashleigh was temporarily admitted to their local hospice for care and checks that her medication was correct and properly balanced. During that time she played music endlessly — the songs of Freshlyground and Zolani Mahola.

“The day before she came home she messaged me to say, ‘I’m driving everyone here mad. Guess what I am listening to?” said Jo.

The message prompted Jo to reach out to Mahola through her website to let her know that she has been Ashleigh’s favourite singer throughout the 10 years they have been together.

“So I wanted to know, and I’m happy to pay, but would you be prepared to send her a personal video message, just saying hi and nothing long? This would make her bucket list. Thanks, Jo,” was what she wrote.

The next day a 60-second video message arrived in Jo’s inbox directly from the songbird herself.