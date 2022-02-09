South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Life Esidimeni inquest continues

09 February 2022 - 10:01 By TimesLIVE

The Life Esidimeni inquest into the deaths of 144 psychiatric patients continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday. 

