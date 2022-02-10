South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

Alcohol is prohibited in my religion, can I still use alcohol-based sanitisers?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
10 February 2022 - 07:01
Alcohol-based sanitisers are safe to use by those whose religion prohibits alcohol.
Image: Brigham Young University

The World Health Organization says alcohol-based sanitisers can be used in religions where alcohol is prohibited.

Several religions around the world prohibit the consumption of alcohol, with the exception for medical use.

The WHO said “any manufactured substance developed to alleviate illness or contribute to better health is permitted by the Qur’an, including alcohol used as a medical agent”. 

“Alcohols in the sanitisers have not been shown to create any relevant health issues. Little alcohol is absorbed into the skin, and most products contain an emollient to reduce skin dryness.

“Allergic contact dermatitis and bleaching of hand hair due to alcohol are very rare adverse effects. Accidental swallowing and intoxication have been described in rare cases”.

It suggested applying a palmful of alcohol-based sanitiser to cover all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they are dry.

“The entire procedure should last 20-30 seconds,” it added.

The Hindustan Times reported that locals in Malaysia were selling ‘Halal hand sanitisers’ in 2020, with many Muslims believing only this was permissible to be used. Several leaders and health experts have clarified that alcohol-based sanitisers are safe to use.

Well-known Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband in India also clarified that alcohol-based sanitisers can be used at religious places, including mosques.

“There is nothing wrong in using alcohol-based sanitisers in mosques. Even it can be sprayed on mosque’s walls and floors to sanitise the place of worship,” read the fatwa (edict) issued by the Darul Uloom in 2020.

