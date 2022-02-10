South Africa

Covid-19: 203 deaths and 3,169 new cases recorded in 24 hours

10 February 2022 - 19:18
Gauteng accounted for most new Covd-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Stock photo.
Gauteng accounted for most new Covd-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported 3,169 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,634,811 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

The new cases, the NICD said, came at an 8.8% positivity rate.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the national department of health, there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the department reports 203 deaths. Of these, 12 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 96,705 to date,” the NICD said.

According to the NICD, 22-million tests have been conducted in the public and private sectors.

Most of the new cases are from Gauteng (32%), followed by the Western Cape (19%).

KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14%, Mpumalanga 12% and the North West 7%.

“Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 6%, Eastern Cape for 4% and Northern Cape for 2% of today’s new cases.”

The institute also reported an increase of 86 people admitted to hospitals for Covid-19 treatment in the past 24 hours.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

COVID-19 WRAP | 203 deaths and 3,169 new cases recorded in SA

Coronavirus updates.
News
14 hours ago

Gauteng records more than 1,200 of SA's 3,600 new Covid-19 cases: NICD

Gauteng accounted for 1,249 of SA's 3,628 Covid-19 cases identified in the past 24 hours, National Institute for Communicable Diseases data showed on ...
News
1 day ago

Kaizer Chiefs’ arbitration over Covid-19 outbreak postponed to mid-March

Kaizer Chiefs' arbitration regarding two matches the club failed to honour in December has been postponed to March 15 and 16.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No, the R350 grant won’t be increased to R700 - Sassa clears the air South Africa
  2. 'It’s weak!’ - Fana Mokoena defends Bongani Bingwa as petition against radio ... South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on JSC chief justice recommendation South Africa
  4. ‘Criticism is fine but hurling insults is unwelcome’: Dali Mpofu hits back at ... South Africa
  5. Malawi high court orders Bushiri extradition proceedings must go on South Africa

Latest Videos

'South Africa is safe': Bheki Cele addresses police before Sona 2022
Athol Trollip talks about joining Herman Mashaba's ActionSA as Eastern Cape ...