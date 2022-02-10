KZN family living in fear after four relatives gunned down

The relatives of a Pietermaritzburg family who were gunned down at their home last week fear for their safety.

Four members of the family were killed at their Imbali home last Friday. The victims were the president of the Congo Congregational Church, Bheki Hlela, his wife Ntombifuthi Hlela, and daughters Siphokazi Hlela and Siwinile Nzimande.

No arrests have been made.

It is understood that another family member, identified as Mthembeni Basi, who was overcome with grief, ended his life in a separate location.

Grief-stricken relatives said they were shattered by the ordeal and were also fearful.

“This is a big blow to us. As we speak, we still don’t know how we are going to pick up the pieces. We plead with the public to lend a hand if they can as we have been robbed of the leader of the family,” said a relative, who did not want to be named.