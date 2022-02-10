More than 5,000 sign Bongani Bingwa petition

An online petition calling for 702 radio host Bongani Bingwa to apologise over his views on immigration has garnered more than 4,900 signatures.

The petition was launched on Monday in response to Bingwa’s discussion about xenophobia and immigration.

Bingwa ruffled some feathers this week when he shared a conversation starter for his show about “President Ramaphosa apparently considering an announcement to exclude foreigners from certain categories of work”.