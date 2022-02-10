More than 5,000 sign Bongani Bingwa petition
An online petition calling for 702 radio host Bongani Bingwa to apologise over his views on immigration has garnered more than 4,900 signatures.
The petition was launched on Monday in response to Bingwa’s discussion about xenophobia and immigration.
Bingwa ruffled some feathers this week when he shared a conversation starter for his show about “President Ramaphosa apparently considering an announcement to exclude foreigners from certain categories of work”.
South Africans only! Job reservation back in our law. President Ramaphosa apparently considering an announcement to exclude foreigners from certain categories of work. Government jumping on the xenophobia bandwagon? What will this mean for investment? #702Breakfast— Bongani Bingwa (@bonglez) February 7, 2022
“Here’s the thing — foreigners don’t vote! Going after them — especially the vulnerable ones who are here, fleeing from certain imprisonment, torture or death — is easy. You gain currency with desperate voters and you keep them at bay — for a while,” Bingwa wrote in another tweet.
Here’s the thing - foreigners don’t vote! Going after them - especially the vulnerable ones who are here, fleeing from certain imprisonment, torture or death - is easy. You gain currency with desperate voters and you keep them at bay - for a while.— Bongani Bingwa (@bonglez) February 8, 2022
The petition accuses Bingwa of "attacking" South Africans and demanded that 702 distance itself from his “unpatriotic stance”.
It also called for an “unqualified apology from Bingwa to South Africans”.
