South Africa

Nelson Mandela University opens 500-bed student residence to ease digs shortage

10 February 2022 - 14:25 By Herald Reporter
The new Nelson Mandela University student residence which embraces the 'peri-uno' method of construction.
The new Nelson Mandela University student residence which embraces the 'peri-uno' method of construction.
Image: Supplied

In an effort to address its student accommodation shortage, Nelson Mandela University (NMU) has opened a 500-bed residence in Summerstrand, with two additional buildings set to be completed by the end of the year.

The new residence is behind the Sanlam Student Village and ocean sciences campus.

It will be followed by the opening of a 300-bed residence in the same vicinity in April and another 1,000 beds are due for completion in October.

University spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said the establishment of the three residences was part of NMU’s efforts to mitigate the ongoing challenge of inadequate student accommodation on campus.

“[The situation] has been worsened in recent years by the influx of students from poor and working class backgrounds as access to higher education widens,” she said.

Sibongile Mani guilty of R14m NSFAS theft

Sibongile Mani, who splurged nearly a million rand in National Student Financial Aid Scheme funds erroneously paid into her account, has been ...
News
2 days ago

The 500-bed residence, which includes sustainability interventions and used a novel construction method, forms part of the university’s broader infrastructure plans.

“The latter provides a blueprint for the institution’s long-term development of campus spaces,” she said.

The new developments add to the 200-bed residence opened on the George campus in 2021, which makes up the 2,000-bed additional on-campus residence capacity mooted a few years ago after government infrastructure grants made provision for a residence portion.

NMU is the first known institution nationally to deploy the “peri-uno” method of construction, which is maintenance-friendly, offers good ventilation and insulation — dependent on the weather — and is easy to adapt in terms of extensions or interior changes.

The building method is used extensively around the world for similar projects.

The new residence consists of four blocks, each comprising 15 to 16 pods.

Each pod, or living area, accommodates eight students in four double rooms, and comes complete with shared kitchen and bathroom facilities, as well as shared common rooms.

Special provision has been made for differently-abled students, the inclusion of some single rooms and for dedicated living quarters for residence staff.

In keeping with the university’s sustainability drive, the new residences will have access to borehole water.

“The borehole, which had lain unused for years, will feed all the toilets, along with tanks to catch rainwater run-off,” Mbabela said.

“This gravity-based water system is aimed at countering the challenges caused by water shortages.”

Potable water tanks have been installed to assist in times of emergency, especially considering water scarcity and power outages in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The three-storey pods have been constructed to allow for the introduction later of PV solar panels.

Students from the university’s new medical school and the Sol Plaatjie residence, which is undergoing renovations, were among the first to move into the new residence.

HeraldLIVE

READ MORE:

Stellenbosch University students angry after residence head utters k-word

Stellenbosch University has launched an investigation after a residence head used the k-word while telling students it was unacceptable.
News
5 days ago

Rape scandal rocks UCT after student’s Twitter claim

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has launched an investigation after a student’s Twitter claim that she was sexually assaulted and raped by a ...
News
5 days ago

Beware of these fake courses! — UKZN warns prospective students of enrolment scam

If someone offers you a slot on the university's Primary Health Care Programme (PHC) and Bachelor of Nursing Advanced Practice Programme (BNAP) ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No, the R350 grant won’t be increased to R700 - Sassa clears the air South Africa
  2. 'It’s weak!’ - Fana Mokoena defends Bongani Bingwa as petition against radio ... South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on JSC chief justice recommendation South Africa
  4. ‘Criticism is fine but hurling insults is unwelcome’: Dali Mpofu hits back at ... South Africa
  5. Malawi high court orders Bushiri extradition proceedings must go on South Africa

Latest Videos

'South Africa is safe': Bheki Cele addresses police before Sona 2022
Athol Trollip talks about joining Herman Mashaba's ActionSA as Eastern Cape ...