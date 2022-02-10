Nothing will happen outside, says Cele — but he can't say what will happen inside city hall

Police minister Bheki Cele would not be drawn on what intelligence services have picked up about whether President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address could be disrupted.

Cele fielded questions from the media after addressing hundreds of police and City of Cape Town law enforcement officers at the Castle of Good Hope on Thursday.

He said the police had nothing to do with what happened inside parliament.

“I have been here for two weeks. One has an idea of things that one would have looked at, and things that you would be wary of, especially outside parliament,” he said.

“You must remember that police have got nothing to do with the inside of parliament. So the presiding officers, together with their security, deal with those matters.