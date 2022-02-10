Omicron BA.2 sub-variant close to 100% dominant in SA

The Omicron BA.2 sub-variant makes up almost 100% of new coronavirus infections in SA, Tulio de Oliveira, a bioinformatics professor who runs gene-sequencing institutions and advises the government on the pandemic, said.

“As expected, Omicron BA.2 takes over in SA, close to 100% of the new genomes,” De Oliveira, who announced the discovery of the original Omicron variant on November 25, said on Twitter. “What does it mean?”

While BA.2 appears to be more transmissible than the original Omicron variant there is no indication that it causes more severe disease. De Oliveira has previously said that it could cause a second surge of infections within the Omicron-driven wave.