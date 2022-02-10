South Africa

Police looking for help to find missing Eshowe toddler

10 February 2022 - 13:09 By Mfundo Mkhize
Eshowe police are looking for information to reunite missing todder Lusakhanya Mkhize from Eshowe, in norther KwaZulu-Natal with his family
Eshowe police are looking for information to reunite missing todder Lusakhanya Mkhize from Eshowe, in norther KwaZulu-Natal with his family
Image: Supplied

It has been 12 agonising days for a family in Eshowe in northern KwaZulu-Natal after a two-year-old boy went missing. 

Nonto Mkhize, the distraught mother of toddler Lusakhanya said she was struggling to come to terms with her son’s disappearance.

“I had left my son in the care of my neighbours as I was going to be working. He was playing with other kids in the dwellings,” said the mother.

She said they had combed most parts of the village with the help the family, violence and sexual offences unit of the Ekombe police where a missing person’s docket has been opened. 

“An elderly lady who was left with my son and other children had tried in vain to locate him after he had gone missing,” said the mother.

Now Eshowe police are appealing to the public to be on the lookout for Lusakhanya Mkhize who was last seen at a neighbour’s house at KaMagwaza in the rural area of Ekombe.

The child was wearing a navy blue vest, blue cargo pants and navy sandals when he went missing on January 28.

“We appeal to anyone who may have information on his whereabouts to contact detective Sergeant Mdluli on 063 317 9071 / 035 473 0022 or Crime Stop  08600 10111,” said police.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Another flood victim found dead in Tshwane, two still missing

The body of a woman was discovered by a search and rescue team in the Olifantspruit in Tshwane on Wednesday.
News
23 hours ago

UPDATE | Body of boater swept away at Roodeplaat Dam found

The body of Christo Fritz, who was with a friend testing a boat on the Roodeplaat Dam when they went missing on Saturday, has been found.
News
2 days ago

KZN mom carrying baby disappears while crossing flooded river

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are conducting a search for a mother and her baby after they were swept away in the Mvoti River in KwaDukuza on Monday ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'It’s weak!’ - Fana Mokoena defends Bongani Bingwa as petition against radio ... South Africa
  2. No, the R350 grant won’t be increased to R700 - Sassa clears the air South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on JSC chief justice recommendation South Africa
  4. ‘Criticism is fine but hurling insults is unwelcome’: Dali Mpofu hits back at ... South Africa
  5. Malawi high court orders Bushiri extradition proceedings must go on South Africa

Latest Videos

Athol Trollip talks about joining Herman Mashaba's ActionSA as Eastern Cape ...
Sona 2022: Parliament prepares for limited ceremony