Police looking for help to find missing Eshowe toddler

It has been 12 agonising days for a family in Eshowe in northern KwaZulu-Natal after a two-year-old boy went missing.

Nonto Mkhize, the distraught mother of toddler Lusakhanya said she was struggling to come to terms with her son’s disappearance.

“I had left my son in the care of my neighbours as I was going to be working. He was playing with other kids in the dwellings,” said the mother.

She said they had combed most parts of the village with the help the family, violence and sexual offences unit of the Ekombe police where a missing person’s docket has been opened.

“An elderly lady who was left with my son and other children had tried in vain to locate him after he had gone missing,” said the mother.

Now Eshowe police are appealing to the public to be on the lookout for Lusakhanya Mkhize who was last seen at a neighbour’s house at KaMagwaza in the rural area of Ekombe.

The child was wearing a navy blue vest, blue cargo pants and navy sandals when he went missing on January 28.

“We appeal to anyone who may have information on his whereabouts to contact detective Sergeant Mdluli on 063 317 9071 / 035 473 0022 or Crime Stop 08600 10111,” said police.

TimesLIVE