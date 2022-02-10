SA is safe, Bheki Cele tells cops in pre-Sona pep talk

Police minister Bheki Cele told police officers on Thursday that SA is not under attack.

Cele’s statement came just more than a month after a fire gutted parliament’s National Assembly building.

He addressed a contingent of police and City of Cape Town law enforcement officers at the Castle of Good Hope before the state of the nation address.

“From here, you would be deployed around parliament buildings ... but not so today [Thursday]. Today you will be around adopted parliamentary precincts which happens to be the city hall.

“We know what happened. We know that this is a situation that has caused the people of this city, the people of this province [and] the people of SA to panic.

“Therefore, we are here to put peace in your minds. You are here to make sure that people, as they move around here, are safe and they feel safe,” he said.