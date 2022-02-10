Tshwane defends aggressive revenue collection strategy, says customers weren’t paying

The City of Tshwane’s public and high-profile disconnection operation which started on Wednesday had its origins from Eskom going public about the metro’s debt of more than R630m a few weeks ago.

This public statement made the city realise it had to do something to recoup what was owed to it by customers.

The city embarked on an aggressive revenue collection strategy this week, which included it naming and shaming some debtors on its social media accounts. City officials then went out, to begin disconnecting services to some of the worst debtors.

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said time was given to customers over many years to bring their accounts up to date. He said the city realised the traditional way of doing things had not been working.

“After impassioned pleas to customers to honour their municipal accounts by paying them on time and in full fell on deaf ears, the city embarked on a campaign to recoup debt owed by customers by disconnecting water and electricity services,” he said.

According to Bokaba, on Monday the city’s debtors book stood at more than R17bn. This was made up of government departments, embassies, businesses, residential customers and other entities.

“We decided it was time to do something different, especially because we are empowered by legislation to do what we are doing. Everyone needs to understand the city needs to pay for the services it renders, just like the Eskom debt,” Bokaba told TimesLIVE on Thursday.