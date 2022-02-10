South Africa

Two hurt as light aircraft crashes in Table Mountain National Park

10 February 2022 - 15:43 By TImesLIVE
The aircraft that crashed on Link Road, in the Cape Point section of Table Mountain National Park, on February 10 2022.
The aircraft that crashed on Link Road, in the Cape Point section of Table Mountain National Park, on February 10 2022.
Image: SANParks

Two injured people were taken to hospital after their light aircraft crashed near Cape Point on Thursday.

SA National Parks said the plane crashed on Link Road, in the Cape Point section of Table Mountain National Park, at about 1.40pm.

“All emergency personnel were immediately informed and responded timeously,” it said.

“The aircraft had two occupants who suffered minor injuries and have been transported to hospital for further examination.

“The details surrounding the cause of the crash are unknown at this stage.”

SANParks said Link Road and Olifantsbos Road would be closed until further notice.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Pilot rushed to hospital after light aircraft crashes into KZN maize field

The Civil Aviation Authority will investigate what caused a light aircraft to crash into a maize field in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands on Tuesday.
News
2 days ago

Lucky escape for passengers after Airlink plane collides with bird

The crew and passengers on a charter flight to Limpopo had a lucky escape when their aircraft collided with a large bird, snapping off a propeller ...
News
1 month ago

Severe turbulence likely tore wing off plane in fatal crash

Severe turbulence was the most likely culprit in a fatal plane crash in Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng, in early December.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No, the R350 grant won’t be increased to R700 - Sassa clears the air South Africa
  2. 'It’s weak!’ - Fana Mokoena defends Bongani Bingwa as petition against radio ... South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on JSC chief justice recommendation South Africa
  4. ‘Criticism is fine but hurling insults is unwelcome’: Dali Mpofu hits back at ... South Africa
  5. Malawi high court orders Bushiri extradition proceedings must go on South Africa

Latest Videos

'South Africa is safe': Bheki Cele addresses police before Sona 2022
Athol Trollip talks about joining Herman Mashaba's ActionSA as Eastern Cape ...