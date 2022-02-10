Two hurt as light aircraft crashes in Table Mountain National Park

Two injured people were taken to hospital after their light aircraft crashed near Cape Point on Thursday.

SA National Parks said the plane crashed on Link Road, in the Cape Point section of Table Mountain National Park, at about 1.40pm.

“All emergency personnel were immediately informed and responded timeously,” it said.

“The aircraft had two occupants who suffered minor injuries and have been transported to hospital for further examination.

“The details surrounding the cause of the crash are unknown at this stage.”

SANParks said Link Road and Olifantsbos Road would be closed until further notice.

TimesLIVE