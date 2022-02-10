South Africa

Two more suspects in court over Cell C's 'loss of R130m'

10 February 2022 - 13:07
The court granted two men charged with fraud and money laundering bail of R10,000 and R30,000 respectively. File photo.
The court granted two men charged with fraud and money laundering bail of R10,000 and R30,000 respectively. File photo.
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL

An IT security manager and company director have been released on bail after appearing in the Palm Ridge commercial crimes court on fraud and money laundering charges related to the loss of millions by mobile operator Cell C.

The charges revolve around allegations of service providers colluding and inflating rates resulting in the network service provider suffering a loss of about R130m between 2012 and 2019.

“It is alleged that the accused, Christopher Marrian, 43, was employed by Cell C as an IT security manager between 2003 and 2013 and is now employed by MTN for the same position. A warrant of arrest was issued for his apprehension on the alleged involvement of colluding and inflating rates for services rendered at Cell C between 2012 and 2019,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

Spectrum auction to continue despite Telkom's upcoming court challenge

Last month, Telkom filed a court action challenging the Independent Communications Authority of SA’s (Icasa's) spectrum auction process, saying that ...
News
1 day ago

“Investigations revealed that Marrian allegedly received about R3m on two transactions into his bank account as proceeds of crime from Techno Genius owned by Adriaan Pillay.” 

Another person who handed himself over to the Hawks with Marrian on Wednesday to face fraud and money laundering charges was Robert Stephen Holloway, 70, director of Iceberg Technology Solutions.

The company allegedly provided IT and network services for Cell C between 2010 and 2017.

Holloway’s company allegedly transferred about R14.5m to Techno Genius in the same period, said Mulamu.

“To name a few companies which allegedly benefited from the fraudulent rate inflation for services rendered at Cell C, [they are] Iceberg Technology Solution (Pty) Ltd, Redefine Technology, Cornerstone & Blue Kit IT, Techno Genius, and their owners Adriaan Pillay and his wife Michelle Pillay; Mohamed Ismail Adamjee and his wife Khatiya Patel; Manuel Reimaldo Teixeira and Lufuno Lesly Nevhutalu, including yesterday’s arrest of Marrian and Holloway,” said Mulamu.

Nine accused in the case are expected back in court on February 16.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Second IT exec arrested for R130m Cell C fraud

A 39-year-old information technology executive at mobile operator Cell C has been arrested for his alleged part in fraud and corruption involving ...
News
11 months ago

Former Cell C executive accused of R130m fraud gets R50,000 bail

Former Cell C executive Mohamed Ismail Adamjee, 44, was released on R50,000 bail by the Johannesburg specialised crimes court on Tuesday.
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'It’s weak!’ - Fana Mokoena defends Bongani Bingwa as petition against radio ... South Africa
  2. No, the R350 grant won’t be increased to R700 - Sassa clears the air South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on JSC chief justice recommendation South Africa
  4. ‘Criticism is fine but hurling insults is unwelcome’: Dali Mpofu hits back at ... South Africa
  5. Malawi high court orders Bushiri extradition proceedings must go on South Africa

Latest Videos

Athol Trollip talks about joining Herman Mashaba's ActionSA as Eastern Cape ...
Sona 2022: Parliament prepares for limited ceremony