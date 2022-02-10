Two more suspects in court over Cell C's 'loss of R130m'
An IT security manager and company director have been released on bail after appearing in the Palm Ridge commercial crimes court on fraud and money laundering charges related to the loss of millions by mobile operator Cell C.
The charges revolve around allegations of service providers colluding and inflating rates resulting in the network service provider suffering a loss of about R130m between 2012 and 2019.
“It is alleged that the accused, Christopher Marrian, 43, was employed by Cell C as an IT security manager between 2003 and 2013 and is now employed by MTN for the same position. A warrant of arrest was issued for his apprehension on the alleged involvement of colluding and inflating rates for services rendered at Cell C between 2012 and 2019,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu.
“Investigations revealed that Marrian allegedly received about R3m on two transactions into his bank account as proceeds of crime from Techno Genius owned by Adriaan Pillay.”
Another person who handed himself over to the Hawks with Marrian on Wednesday to face fraud and money laundering charges was Robert Stephen Holloway, 70, director of Iceberg Technology Solutions.
The company allegedly provided IT and network services for Cell C between 2010 and 2017.
Holloway’s company allegedly transferred about R14.5m to Techno Genius in the same period, said Mulamu.
“To name a few companies which allegedly benefited from the fraudulent rate inflation for services rendered at Cell C, [they are] Iceberg Technology Solution (Pty) Ltd, Redefine Technology, Cornerstone & Blue Kit IT, Techno Genius, and their owners Adriaan Pillay and his wife Michelle Pillay; Mohamed Ismail Adamjee and his wife Khatiya Patel; Manuel Reimaldo Teixeira and Lufuno Lesly Nevhutalu, including yesterday’s arrest of Marrian and Holloway,” said Mulamu.
Nine accused in the case are expected back in court on February 16.
TimesLIVE
