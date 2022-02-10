South Africa

United unveils direct New York-Cape Town flights three times a week

10 February 2022 - 16:04 By TImesLIVE
A United 787-9 Dreamliner will offer direct flights between Cape Town and Newark three times a week from June.
A United 787-9 Dreamliner will offer direct flights between Cape Town and Newark three times a week from June.
Image: United

United Airlines will introduce three non-stop flights a week between New York and Cape Town, and they will operate year-round, the US airline said on Thursday.

The new schedule between Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and Cape Town will start on June 5 and will use a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

“By offering flights to Cape Town year-round, we're making it even easier for our customers to visit one of the world's best destinations,” said Patrick Quayle, United's senior vice-president of international network planning and alliances.

“United's direct flights from New York/Newark cut the usual travel time to Cape Town by more than five hours, giving visitors extra time to enjoy the beauty and majesty of South Africa.”

United first launched flights to Cape Town in December 2019, and the airline said it quickly became one of the airline's marquee international routes. Direct flights to Johannesburg were added in June 2021.

“This announcement provides much-needed relief to the tourism and hospitality sector in the Western Cape and will support economic recovery in the province,” said Wrenelle Stander, CEO of the trade and tourism promotion agency Wesgro.

“We welcome the news of this expansion and thank United Airlines for their commitment to serving this world-class tourism destination.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

BA cancels flight after plane’s door is ripped off at Cape Town airport

The door of a British Airways aircraft was ripped off in an unusual accident while the aircraft was stationary at Cape Town International Airport, ...
News
2 weeks ago

Domestic tourism on upward trajectory in Western Cape — survey

Domestic tourism is bouncing back, with Cape Town experiencing a significant increase in both local and international flights, a Cape Town Tourism ...
News
3 weeks ago

Rename Cape Town airport after the Arch says Archbishop Makgoba as final remains laid to rest

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba of Cape Town laid the ashes of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu to rest at the St George’s cathedral during a private, early ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No, the R350 grant won’t be increased to R700 - Sassa clears the air South Africa
  2. 'It’s weak!’ - Fana Mokoena defends Bongani Bingwa as petition against radio ... South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on JSC chief justice recommendation South Africa
  4. ‘Criticism is fine but hurling insults is unwelcome’: Dali Mpofu hits back at ... South Africa
  5. Malawi high court orders Bushiri extradition proceedings must go on South Africa

Latest Videos

'South Africa is safe': Bheki Cele addresses police before Sona 2022
Athol Trollip talks about joining Herman Mashaba's ActionSA as Eastern Cape ...