South Africa

Body of driver of vehicle lost in Tshwane floods found

11 February 2022 - 07:35
Police search and rescue teams explore Olifantspruit in Tshwane, searching for the bodies of people lost in the floods in Tshwane.
Image: Tshwane emergency services

Police search and rescue teams have found the body of a man believed to be the driver of an e-hailing taxi washed away in Midstream, Tshwane on Saturday.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the body was found at about midday on Thursday. City emergency teams had withdrawn from the search, but police would continue searching for the last taxi occupant, a passenger.

Authorities have been searching parts of Tshwane for seven missing people after a storm on Friday caused flooding in the area.

The bodies of six people have been recovered.

There were three occupants inside the taxi.

On Wednesday police divers located the body of a woman passenger. The search continues for a missing male passenger in the area towards Centurion Lake on Friday.

On Tuesday a police dive team recovered the body of a man from an Audi SUV that was washed away and got stuck near the Centurion Lake Hotel. His body was recovered underneath the hotel.

The body of a man who was in his boat with a friend when it was washed over the Roodeplaat Dam wall on Saturday was found on Tuesday near the SAPS K9 unit and Moloto Road.

On Monday, the body of a man who drowned in his shack at Soul City informal settlement in Mamelodi was found.

On Sunday afternoon police recovered the body of a man inside his bakkie which was washed away in the Centurion area on Saturday night.  

The city experienced severe rainstorms on Friday which caused flooding across low-lying areas.

TimesLIVE

