Cyril shouldn't fall into the trap, plus five talking points from Vrye Weekblad

Instead of advising President Cyril Ramaphosa on the suitability of four judges on the shortlist for the position of chief justice, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) decided who should be appointed.

Under the chairpersonship of inept judge Xola Petse the EFF’s Dali Mpofu and Julius Malema intimidated and influenced the 23 other members of the JSC to such an extent that the choice of judge Mandisa Maya became a straightforward majority decision.

Malema and Mpofu are familiar with the constitution and the process. They knew the JSC’s powers were being exceeded, but they couldn’t resist the temptation to call Ramaphosa’s bluff. The president had painted himself into a corner with his efforts to democratise the decision on a new chief justice.

Most commentators agree he has no choice but to appoint Maya. I don’t concur.

Minister of justice Ronald Lamola is known to have recommended judge Dunstan Mlambo to the president. Ultimately, the head of state won’t make the final decision without consulting his minister who is close to him politically.

Lamola’s verbal guerrilla attack on Malema was rather dramatic. To call a JSC commissioner a liar in front of millions of South Africans indicates considerable resentment. If Ramaphosa does appoint Maya, he will side with Malema and Mpofu against his minister.