South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

Is working from home good for my health?

11 February 2022 - 07:00
Take leave before you are too burnt out to enjoy it.
Take leave before you are too burnt out to enjoy it.
Image: 123RF/kadettmann

While working from home can come with a lot of benefits, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) have pointed out that a lack of proper planning and organisation could lead to isolation, burnout, depression, domestic violence and musculoskeletal injuries.

Other possible injuries include eye strain, increased smoking, alcohol consumption, prolonged sitting, and screen time and unhealthy weight gain.

According to the organisations, a change to protect workers' health is crucial.

“The [Covid-19] pandemic has led to a surge of teleworking, effectively changing the nature of work practically overnight for many workers”, said Dr Maria Neira, director of the WHO’s department of environment, climate change and health.

Violence against women is endemic, and the pandemic has made it worse

Women were dying at the hands of men long before coronavirus came along, and it keeps happening. What are we doing about it? Leonie Wagner speaks to ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

“In the nearly two years since the start of the pandemic, it’s become clear that teleworking can as easily bring health benefits and it can also have a dire affect.

“Which way the pendulum swings depends on whether governments, employers and workers work together and whether there are agile and inventive occupational health services to put in place policies and practises that benefit both workers and their work.”

The organisations recommended that employers develop programmes “to promote healthy and safe telework" and that “workers should collaborate with employers on the implementation of these measures.”

Governments’ policies on occupational safety and health should include telework and its “special characteristics,” said the WHO.

“Teleworking and particularly hybrid working are here to stay and is likely to increase after the pandemic as companies and individuals alike have experienced its feasibility and benefits,” said Vera Paquete-Perdigão, director of the ILO's governance and tripartism department.

“As we move away from this ‘holding pattern’ to settle into a new normal, we have the opportunity to embed new supportive policies, practises and norms to ensure millions of teleworkers have healthy, happy, productive and decent work.”

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Can thermal scanners pick up Covid-19?

Thermal scanners are effective in detecting people who have a fever but cannot detect those who are infected with Covid-19, the World Health ...
News
2 days ago

Alcohol is prohibited in my religion, can I still use alcohol-based sanitisers?

The World Health Organization says alcohol-based sanitisers can be used in religions where alcohol is prohibited
News
1 day ago

What are the two new Covid-19 vaccines approved by Sahpra?

Sahpra has announced the authorisation of Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine and the Covid-19 vaccine MC Pharma, also known as Sinopharm/BIBP vaccine, for ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No, the R350 grant won’t be increased to R700 - Sassa clears the air South Africa
  2. ‘Criticism is fine but hurling insults is unwelcome’: Dali Mpofu hits back at ... South Africa
  3. Zuma will not attend ceremony honouring him at Groot Marico heritage site South Africa
  4. More than 5,000 sign Bongani Bingwa petition South Africa
  5. 'It’s weak!’ - Fana Mokoena defends Bongani Bingwa as petition against radio ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022