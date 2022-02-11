Is working from home good for my health?

While working from home can come with a lot of benefits, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) have pointed out that a lack of proper planning and organisation could lead to isolation, burnout, depression, domestic violence and musculoskeletal injuries.

Other possible injuries include eye strain, increased smoking, alcohol consumption, prolonged sitting, and screen time and unhealthy weight gain.

According to the organisations, a change to protect workers' health is crucial.

“The [Covid-19] pandemic has led to a surge of teleworking, effectively changing the nature of work practically overnight for many workers”, said Dr Maria Neira, director of the WHO’s department of environment, climate change and health.