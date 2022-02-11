Nightclub, university and more businesses targeted by Tshwane over utility bills

“Some embassies also owe us millions. We have another building that owes us R7.9m,” said Selby Bokaba, City of Tshwane spokesperson.

Rikus Delport, University of Pretoria spokesperson, confirmed there was an attempt to cut off the electricity supply to one of its campuses.

“We deny the allegation as we registered a dispute with the council last year already. In the interest of good relations, the university has decided to pay the outstanding amount pending the outcome of the dispute.

“Our lawyers are in discussions with representatives of the council and we hope they resolve the issue quickly.” Delport said.

The city said the tourism department owed R1.2m, while 147 Troye — managed by Constantia Metering — owed R5.6m and Pro-equity Court R5m.

“We are at 114 Madiba Str, which houses Dept: IPID to cut off electricity. R856,932.72 owed. We are at the Dept of Agriculture, Land Reform & Rural Development to cut services. R837, 183.54 owed,” the city tweeted.

The Flamingo Adult Entertainment Club would seemingly be liable to pay R621,000 after allegedly making an illegal connection to an adjoining premises, where the outstanding bill also ran up to R1.2m. But, the club said, the illegal connection had nothing to do with them.

The club says this puts the business at risk.

“It’s a business employing 45 people. The illegal connection is not us but a neighbouring building. How many illegal connections are there in the squatter camp? So they would rather target a business?

“We will liquidate the business and sell the property on auction; that’s the end of it. The employer is frustrated, what can they do?” said Vincent Crous, on behalf of the Flamingo Adult Entertainment Club.

Some of the government departments the city disconnected on Wednesday include the defence force, the commercial crimes court in Pretoria, infrastructure development, public works, and higher education and training. The city also switched off power to Denel's offices.

After this, the campaign will move the recollection efforts to estates, residential complexes and residential areas.