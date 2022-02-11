South Africa

Petition to halt government's R50m donation to Cuba gains momentum

The coalition led by Chefs with Compassion told TimesLIVE there is a growing hunger problem in SA which can be addressed in collaboration with the government.

11 February 2022 - 08:00
The SA government is set to donate R50m to Cuba for food security.
The SA government is set to donate R50m to Cuba for food security.
Image: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

A coalition of community-based organisations have launched a petition demanding that the SA government halt its donation to Cuba and redirect the R50m to the hunger crisis in SA. 

The coalition consists of national and regional hunger relief, humanitarian, disaster response, food rescue and feeding scheme NGOs. It ranges from community-based soup kitchens to large national organisations.

The coalition told TimesLIVE there is a growing hunger problem in SA which can be addressed in collaboration with the government.

“The coalition believes that an end to hunger is possible — but only through the collaboration of government and non-government organisations uniting efforts, expertise and resources,” it said.

The coalition believes the donation of R50m to a foreign country on the basis of international relations is a gross misallocation of funds, at best".

It said there have been increased public pleas from people with stories of starving children and the sick and elderly who struggle to feed themselves and/or their families.

“These organisations have united to call upon government not just to halt the donation to Cuba, but more importantly to meet them to discuss ways in which to collaboratively address the dire and growing problem and to take collaborative action to end hunger in our own country.” 

The petition has an initial target of 500 signatures and had received just over 490 by Friday morning.

Deputy minister of international relations and co-operation Alvin Botes told a parliamentary portfolio committee last week the donation would help Cuba's food insecurity amid US sanctions.

MORE:

Things are going swimmingly for Cuba’s elderly after easing of restrictions

Cuba’s elderly are able to swim again after two years landlocked by pandemic
Lifestyle
10 hours ago

POLL | Do you agree with SA donating R50m to Cuba?

Should we be sending millions to Cuba or would the funds be better spent at home?
News
1 week ago

‘They must have our nudes’ — Mzansi fuming over government’s ‘R50m Cuba donation’

The R50m donation was met with anger and confusion by many, who questioned why the money was being given to Cuba when so many South Africans are ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No, the R350 grant won’t be increased to R700 - Sassa clears the air South Africa
  2. ‘Criticism is fine but hurling insults is unwelcome’: Dali Mpofu hits back at ... South Africa
  3. More than 5,000 sign Bongani Bingwa petition South Africa
  4. Zuma will not attend ceremony honouring him at Groot Marico heritage site South Africa
  5. 'It’s weak!’ - Fana Mokoena defends Bongani Bingwa as petition against radio ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022