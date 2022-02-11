R37.7m Estina farm fraud case against Gupta buddies starts next month

The R37.7m fraud case against two Gupta associates related to the Estina project has been transferred to the Pretoria magistrate's court.

In a statement on Friday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the case against Kamal Vasram and Saliesh Indurjeeth is set to begin on March 9.

The men face charges of fraud, Contravention of section 54(1)(A) of the International Trade Administration Act and Contravention of regulation 22 of the Exchange Control Act — charges arising from a joint investigation by the SA Revenue Service and the Investigating Directorate, linked to the failed Free State Estina project.

According to the NPA, the matter has been postponed for the disclosure of the case docket as well as for their attorneys’ financial instructions and instructions on the merits of the case.

“The investigation revealed that Estina submitted customs clearance documents (SAD 500 and invoice) in support of a VAT refund claim. The customs declaration was then scrutinised whereupon the declared value of over R37.7m for a so-called 'new' pasteurisation plant was suspected to be excessively high,” the NPA said.

The suspected overpriced pasteurisation plant, which was imported from India, was invoiced to Estina by Gateway Ltd, a Gupta front company in the United Arab Emirates.