South Africa

Ramaphosa meets head of WHO for talks on Africa's bid to combat Covid-19

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
11 February 2022 - 15:55
President Cyril Ramaphosa and the director-general of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Ghebreyesus, at Genadendal in Cape Town on February 11 2022.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus to his official residence at Genadendal in Cape Town on Friday.

They met to discuss progress in making Africa self-sufficient in the production of Covid-19 vaccines and treatments.

The meeting followed a British Medical Journal (BMJ) investigation which found that BioNTech, Pfizer’s partner on the main vaccine supplied in SA, allegedly tried to undermine these efforts by the WHO.

Ghebreyesus and the Belgian minister of development co-operation, Meryame Kitir, are on a two-day visit to vaccine-related sites around Cape Town.

Tedros met the president in his capacity as the AU Covid-19 champion and commended SA’s capability to improve vaccine equity at the global level, and to secure vaccines for Africa.

Investigation reveals how BioNTech undermined SA-based WHO vaccine hub for Africa

Documents show how a biotech giant aimed to exploit regulatory framework and shipping-container setup to send vaccines from Africa to Europe.
News
1 day ago

The visit focused specifically on the mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub and other vaccination initiatives, including the mRNA Hub at Afrigen, genomic sequencing at the Biomedical Research Institute and the fill-and-finish facility at Biovac.

A statement from the presidency said Ramaphosa welcomed this as “an opportunity to profile the depth of intellectual and technological capacity on the African continent, and the integrity with which intellectual property is being leveraged to enable vaccine production in Africa”.

The issue of integrity with intellectual property (IP) is crucial as the damning report in the BMJ on BioNTech said the company tried to undermine the WHO effort by claiming that IP rights were being infringed.

According to the BMJ, which said it had confidential files in its possession, BioNTech was positioning itself for a windfall if shipping containers could come to Africa from Europe, exploit the regulations while in the area, then ship vaccines back to Europe.

TimesLIVE

