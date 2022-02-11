South Africa

‘We will not lie down and let people walk over us’: Bheki Cele

11 February 2022 - 10:58
Police minister Bheki Cele addresses the media at the Castle of Good Hope on February 10 2022.
Police minister Bheki Cele addresses the media at the Castle of Good Hope on February 10 2022.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

Police minister Bheki Cele had a clear instruction for law enforcement officers before the state of the nation address (Sona): “Be kind, but don’t allow anyone to walk over you.”

He addressed officers at the Cape Town City Hall before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Thursday night. 

The minister said South Africans felt unsafe and he adopted an unusual tone, urging police to be “nice and kind” while ensuring no-one walked over them as they enforced the law.

The president made the address at the Cape Town City Hall, which was declared a parliamentary precinct last month after the fire that destroyed several parliamentary buildings including the National Assembly.

Cele said police were at the precinct to protect citizens and property. 

Clash between EFF members and police outside Sona splits Mzansi

"If politicians disrespect police officers like this what do we expect the general populace to do," said one social media user.
Politics
2 hours ago

“If you order confrontation, you will get a confrontation. If you order any form of war, you will get that kind of response. We will not lie down and let people walk over us. Don’t start the war, but if anyone thinks they can do as they wish to us, remember you can enforce the law.

“This place must not fall victim as other places like parliament and some churches have,” said the minister.

Members of the EFF, including MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and national spokesperson Vuyani Pambo, clashed with police moments before the Sona, sparking fierce debate on social media.

It isn’t clear what sparked the commotion between the EFF members and police, but  leader Julius Malema said the officers “just got angry” when they saw members of his party.

A video shared online showed Ndlozi walking towards the city hall while he's on his phone. A police officer stands in Ndlozi's way with his hand out and is pushed aside, leading to a scuffle between police and Ndlozi, Vuyani Pambo and other members of the EFF.

“What is the problem? Why are you stopping us?” EFF members can be heard asking the police officers before hurling insults.

READ MORE

WATCH | Bheki Cele promises SA will be safe ahead of Sona 2022

Police minister Bheki Cele had strong words for anyone considering disrupting the state of the nation address as law enforcement maintained a strong ...
Multimedia
19 hours ago

Cele says he will not resign after Malema’s call for him to be axed over July unrest

“I am a member of the cabinet and the president is the head of the cabinet. I will follow exactly what the president will say,” says police minister ...
Politics
11 hours ago

SA is safe, Bheki Cele tells cops in pre-Sona pep talk

Police minister Bheki Cele told police officers on Thursday that SA is not under attack and urged them to protect their fellow South Africans and ...
News
18 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No, the R350 grant won’t be increased to R700 - Sassa clears the air South Africa
  2. ‘Criticism is fine but hurling insults is unwelcome’: Dali Mpofu hits back at ... South Africa
  3. More than 5,000 sign Bongani Bingwa petition South Africa
  4. Zuma will not attend ceremony honouring him at Groot Marico heritage site South Africa
  5. 'It’s weak!’ - Fana Mokoena defends Bongani Bingwa as petition against radio ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022